Taylor’s Seafood And More
Main Menu
Family Feast
- Taylor's family feast 1$90.00
4 Snow crab clusters, 20 extra jumbo shrimps, sausages, potatoe, corn and egg
- Taylor's family feast 2$115.00
4 Snow crab clusters, 20 extra jumbo shrimps, 1lb crawfish, sausages, potatoe, corn and egg
- Taylor's family feast 3$130.00
2 Snow crab clusters, 2 Dungeness clusters, 20 extra jumbo shrimps, sausages, potatoe, corn, and egg
- Taylor's family feast 4$145.00
2 Snow crab clusters, 2 Dungeness clusters, 1lb crawfish, 20 extra jumbo shrimps, sausages, potatoe, corn, and egg
Gumbo
Lobster roll
Sides
Fried Menu
Fried Catfish
- 1 Fried Catfish with fries & hush puppies$13.00
1 Fried Catfish with fries
- 1 Fried Catfish with lobster mac$20.00
1 Fried Catfish with lobster mac
- 1 Fried Catfish with 6/colossal shrimps$18.00
1 Fried Catfish with 6/colossal shrimps
- 2 Fried Catfish with fries & hush puppies$18.00
2 Fried Catfish with fries
- 2 Fried Catfish with lobster mac$25.00
2 Fried Catfish with lobster mac
- 2 Fried Catfish with 6/colossal shrimps$23.00
2 Fried Catfish with 6/colossal shrimps
- 1 Fried Catfish with jambalaya$18.00
1 Fried Catfish with jambalaya
- 2 Fried Catfish with jambalaya$23.00
2 Fried Catfish with jambalaya
Fried Whiting
- 1 Fried Whiting with fries & hush puppies$13.00
1 Fried Whiting with fries
- 1 Fried Whiting with jambalaya$18.00
1 Fried Whiting with jambalaya
- 1 Fried Whiting with lobster mac$20.00
1 Fried Whiting with lobster mac
- 1 Fried Whiting with 6/colossal shrimps$18.00
1 Fried Whiting with 6/colossal shrimps
- 2 Fried Whiting with fries & hush puppies$18.00
2 Fried Whiting with fries
- 2 Fried Whiting with jambalaya$23.00
2 Fried Whiting with jambalaya
- 2 Fried Whiting with lobster mac$25.00
2 Fried Whiting with lobster mac
- 2 Fried Whiting with 6/colossal shrimps$23.00
2 Fried Whiting with 6/colossal shrimps
Fried Shrimps
Boil Menu
Snow Crab Boil
- 1 Snow crab cluster, 6 extra jumbo shrimps, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg$25.00
1 Snow crab cluster, 6 extra jumbo shrimps, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg
- 1 Snow crab cluster, 6 extra jumbo shrimps, 1lb crawfish, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg$35.00
1 Snow crab cluster, 6 extra jumbo shrimps, 1lb crawfish, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg
- 2 Snow crab clusters, 10 extra jumbo shrimps, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg$45.00
2 Snow crab clusters, 10 extra jumbo shrimps, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg
- 2 Snow crab clusters, 10 extra jumbo shrimps, 1lb crawfish, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg$55.00
2 Snow crab clusters, 10 extra jumbo shrimps, 1lb crawfish, sausage, potatoe, corn and egg